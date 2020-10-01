Lexington Park, MD- The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened this month to celebrate the opening of the new District 4 Station on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Formerly the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, the building, and the site has been renovated to provide the Sheriff’s Office workspace for its Lexington Park COPs Unit, a training/conference room, temporary holding cells, and other functions.

“I appreciate the support of the community in Lexington Park for this project and this board,” Sheriff Tim Cameron told the commissioners at their Sept. 29, 2020 business meeting.

The Sheriff called the new station a “really beautiful building and I’m quite proud of that.”

But the function of the station is “supportive of all of our operations,” Sheriff Cameron said.

“Other than the detention center, that’s the first purpose-built structure for the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Cameron said. In years past, “we just assimilated previously to whatever buildings were available. And we fit that the best we could. This was designed from the ground up and you can tell,” he said.

“I think it’s a real asset to the community,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt said.

“I think it will serve the citizens of Lexington Park quite well. It already is,” Sheriff Cameron said.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office especially thank Chris Bologna and CSBI Services for their design and construction work on the new station.

All images courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office PIO

