Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is looking for a few good people to serve on its middle school redistricting committee.

The school system will select 11 parents to serve on the committee — two elementary, one high school and eight from the middle schools. Additionally, the Board of Education will select three community members for the committee, which also includes principals, county government planners and CCPS staff.

The school system is starting a comprehensive middle school redistricting process that could change attendance zones at each of the county’s eight schools. The redistricting will coincide with the completion of construction, renovations and an addition at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. The addition adds 259 middle school seats which, combined with redistricting,will help reduce overcrowding at other middle schools. Construction is expected to be complete before the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The committee will review and balance student populations as needed at all middle schools. The Board will approve the redistricting by June 2021, and the redistricting will take effect in the fall of 2022.

Commitment

Applicants must agree to fulfill a four- to five-month commitment of in-person attendance at a weekly meeting. The meeting day will be Wednesday, and the time of all meetings is 6:30-8:30 p.m.

How to apply

Interested elementary, middle, and high school parents should fill out the parent application form posted at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school . Deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Oct. 9. The Board of Education will randomly draw committee member names at its Oct. 13 meeting.

Community members must not have a child enrolled in any Charles County public school and must fill out an online application at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school

Members of the community must apply no later than close of business on Oct. 9. The Board of Education will randomly draw committee member names at its Oct. 13 meeting.

The process

The Board will place the names of parents from each elementary and high school in a container and randomly select two elementary parents and one high school parent to serve on the committee. The Board will also select a parent from each of the eight CCPS middle schools.

Three community members will be selected. Community members should not have a child enrolled in any Charles County public school and must fill out an application. The application can be completed and submitted online. Only applications received by Oct. 9 will be considered.

The Board of Education will publicly draw the names of parents and the community representatives at the Board’s Oct. 13 meeting, which is streamed live on the school system website and aired live on Comcast 96 and Verizon Fios 12.

Questions about the process can be sent to redistrict@ccboe.com or call 301-934-7221.

