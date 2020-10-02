LA PLATA, MD (Friday, Oct. 2, 2020) – Sagepoint Senior Living Services has been named by Newsweek magazine as one of the top two nursing home facilities in Maryland, CEO Andrea Dwyer announced today. The rankings were featured in the print edition of the prestigious national publication today (Friday, Oct. 2, 2020) in a special section entitled “America’s Best Nursing Homes 2021.”

Sagepoint was ranked by Newsweek as the best nursing home in the region, second only statewide to Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center in Anne Arundel County: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-nursing-homes-2021/maryland

In making the announcement, Newsweek said its nursing home rankings are based on performance data, peer recommendations, and facililities’ handling of the COVID-19 threat between May 24, 2020 and August 2, 2020. Newsweek partnered with respected global data research firm Statista to establish the national and state-by-state rankings.

“In building these rankings, Statista and Newsweek took extensive, multiple measures to address the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak,” today’s announcement said. “Our objective: to recognize the facilities which have put in place the best possible responses and protocols.”

Dwyer attributed today’s Newsweek ranking to the hard work and dedication of Sagepoint staff.

“Or course we are extremely proud of this statewide ranking, especially since the Newsweek criteria includes our response to COVID-19 at the height of the outbreak,” Dwyer said. “But I am most proud of our Sagepoint staff members who left their own families at home every day, working long hours and putting their own health at risk, to provide quality care for our residents.

“That tells you the type of dedicated, selfless women and men we have working at Sagepoint,” she added. “I don’t know where we’d be without them. Administrators didn’t do this incredible work. Our staff did.”

On March 30, a Sagepoint resident who was being treated at an area hospital was diagnosed with COVID-19. Sagepoint immediately notified families and staff in a message posted on the facility’s public website and also instituted aggressive measures to contain the virus.

Dwyer said Sagepoint voluntarily then tested every resident in its nursing home facility for COVID-19, after receiving Maryland Department of Health approval to test, regardless of whether residents had symptoms or not, a best practice known as universal testing.

Newsweek noted that the data analysis it used for its 2021 rankings put a big emphasis on evaluating the official COVID-19 dataset from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The Nursing Home COVID-19 data is reported directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), and includes Resident Impact, Facility Capacity, Staff & Personnel and Supplies & Personal Protective Equipment, as well as Ventilator Capacity.

Operating originally as Charles County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sagepoint has provided the region with high quality senior care since 1976. All of the services offered by then-CCNRC were combined and re-branded under a single new name, Sagepoint Senior Living Services, in 2015.

