LEONARDTOWN, MD –October is Maryland Manufacturing Month and the State of Maryland, along with DED, will spotlight the manufacturing industry.

Maryland Manufacturing Month was established in 2015 by Governor Hogan to increase public awareness of manufacturing and recognize and celebrate the contributions of the almost 4,000 businesses that make up the Maryland manufacturing community. Along with National Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), these initiatives and events allow manufacturers to showcase their organizations, introduce the next generation of manufacturers to career opportunities, and celebrate the amazing companies and products that are Made in Maryland.

Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis emphasizes that “Manufacturing is an extremely important component of our local and national economy and we are excited to celebrate our manufacturers here in St. Mary’s County. They fuel our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Usually, MFG Day is an occasion where manufacturers open their doors to showcase the potential of modern manufacturing and foster interest in manufacturing careers. It is also an opportunity for manufacturers to highlight their work and to energize a future stream of workers. However, due to COVID limitations with public gatherings and social distancing practices, we have pivoted like many businesses. On Oct. 2, we will kick off a monthlong social media campaign highlighting our local St. Mary’s County Manufacturers. If your manufacturing company wants to be featured in the social media campaign, please email destiny.allen@stmarysmd.com.



There will be coordinated virtual tours for Forrest Tech Center students with local manufacturers. Tours are pre-recorded with a live Q&A with a representative of each of the manufacturing facilities.

Lastly, DED is supporting an upcoming virtual event, “Maryland Made: Growing, Sustaining & Supporting Manufacturers and Makers” Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. hosted by Southern Maryland Innovates and the SBDC, Southern Region. This event features manufacturing industry experts from throughout the state, offering assistance, information, and resources to Maryland entrepreneurs. In attendance will be Senator Ben Cardin, Delegate Brian Crosby, Commerce—Manufacturing Program Manager Todd N. Sabin, MEP—Executive Director Michael Kelleher, RMI—President Mike Galiazzo. Learn more and register to attend at www.somd-makers.eventbrite.com.

