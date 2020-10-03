Charles County 911 Center received a call at 4:08 a.m. this morning that the trailer was on fire on Mary Barnes Place in Newburg.

“Structure Fire” assignment was immediately dispatched bringing 49 Fire/EMS members including mutual aid from King George, St. Mary’s, and Dahlgren NDW. E143 arrived with A148 reported a “mobile trailer” fully involved deploying an attack line to the fire. Chief 10A (Frye) arrived shortly, established “command”, working with Chief 6A, E61 for “water supply” and assigning arrival units.

Command ordered E143, E101, TK28, TK1, KGRE2 to continue operations, the remaining units to “stage”. Tankers were used to shuttle water from Piccowaxen School to the scene. Fire is out within 35 minutes, units continuing to extinguish “hot spots”, MD State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene, Red Cross notified, no reported injuries, single-occupant being evaluated by A148.

Command terminated @6:32 a.m., units clearing scene.

