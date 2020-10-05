Prince Frederick, MD- Race, gender, geography, politics, and history set the borders and boundaries that constrain and shape lives. They also set the context for breaking free, for moving forward to live and grow. Painter Mimi Little and clay artist Denise Breitburg explore these themes in their October show on exhibit at the CalvART Gallery in Prince Frederick, MD. Mimi explores the buildings and fences of border towns in a series of haunting, but lush paintings. Denise uses sculptural and functional stoneware and porcelain works to explore how time and history constrain, and how flight serves as a symbol for breaking those bounds. Please visit the artists at their Open House (carefully designed to minimize COVID risk) on Saturday, October 10 from 1-5 pm. Outside seating will be available.

Mimi’s paintings were inspired by a visit to friends who live in the border town of Arrivaca, Arizona. ‘The controversy of the Wall and security measures that were affecting the town were the subject of many conversations. Some residents wanted strict laws to keep bad influences out of our country while others left water jugs in the desert so that these travelers (undocumented immigrants) would not die of thirst.’ Mimi explained that the vertical partitions of the wall are found in most of her paintings. The deserted houses in the border town of Sassabee, Arizona were painted at the beginning of the series. They started as bright, light filled canvases influenced by the bright desert sun. The paintings became darker, sadder and more abstract as the series progressed. There is still a ray of hope, color and the expectation that we can break free from these troubled times.

Denise’s work – a series of totems, bowls, jars and clay wall murals – reflect both current politics and a family history shaped by war. And as with much of her work, forms found in nature – fish breaking free from the constraint of the sea, soaring cranes that symbolize peace and freedom – inspire her work with clay. ‘We need to understand each other better to heal the wounds that divide our nation and our earth. Too many people have died, and too many lives have been destroyed and degraded, as people stood by in silence and fear. We have taken great steps forward over the past 50 years in overcoming borders and boundaries of the past, but much remains to be done. I hope that in some small way the images in this show honor those attempts at breaking free.’

We at calvART welcome you to come in and enjoy a semi-intimate viewing at the gallery or visit our new online venue. Come experience the variety of art represented by these wonderful artists.

You can view these and many more works at:

https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery

https://facebook.com/

www.calvartgallery.orghttps://www.calvartgallery.org

Money spent locally stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of the entire community. Small local businesses make indispensable contributions to communities and neighborhoods. Supporting local artists allows them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities. You will often see members of calvART supporting local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, teaching workshops, and donating items for fundraisers. The calvART Gallery is located in the Prince Frederick Center at the intersection of Rt. 4 and Rt. 231 nestled between the Sakura Restaurant and Dreamweaver Café. Open Thursday through Sunday from 11 am-5 pm.

For more information visit the website www.calvartgallery.org or call 410-535-9252. The calvART Gallery is a program of the Arts Council of Calvert County. The Gallery has new shows every month. Very soon we hope to begin having our receptions again and they will be open to the public. Please bring your friends! In the meantime, stay safe!

