Monday, October 05, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders is invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 05, 2020: Tween/Teen Frida Kahlo Pixel Art (Zoom). 6:00pm-7:00pm. Join us as we learn about Frida Kahlo and create our own pixel art using Google Sheets! A Google account is recommended but not required. We are celebrating Digital Learning Day with @ALALibrary and @GoogleForEdu! We have been awarded a mini-grant for #DLDay, 2020 to teach #AppliedDigitalSkills! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 06, 2020: OMOB Meet the Author Event (Zoom). 7:00pm-8:30pm. Join Maryland Humanities and Calvert Library for the 2020 One Maryland One Book Virtual Author Tour with Lisa See. She’ll be speaking about her New York Times best-selling book, The Island of Sea Women. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library. Other partners Calvert County Public Schools, Calvert County Commission for Women, Calvert County League of Women Voters, Charles County Public Library, Community Mediation Center of Calvert County, Friends of Calvert Library, Md Commission for Women, Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, St. Mary’s County Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 06, 2020: Writers by the Bay. 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 07, 2020: Storytime Outside @ Fairview Branch. 11:00am-12:00p. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share some stories, sing songs, and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at Fairview Branch! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. In the event of inclement weather, the event may be canceled. Please check the library’s website for more information. Calvert Library Fairview Branch, Rt. 4 and Chaneyville Road, Owings, 410-257-2101. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 07, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 07, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 07, 2020: Martin Espada Author. 1:00pm-3:00pm. Martin Espada will be reading from his forthcoming book of poems, Floaters, and other works. He has published more than twenty books as a poet, editor, essayist, and translator. Coordinated by the College of Southern Maryland. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 08, 2020: A Pledge to Truth and Civility. 7:00pm-8:00pm. The public is invited to join CSM Professor of Communications Michelle Christian and CSM Instructor of Media Studies, Journalist and CSM Nonprofit Institute Coordinator Cara Fogarty to discuss how to spot fake news, the importance of checking facts and sources of information, and a variety of strategies for maintaining civility while engaging in difficult political conversations. Hosted by the College of Southern Maryland’s Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Center for Leadership, Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office, and Student Life Department in partnership with St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy and Student Activities Department. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, October 10, 2020: Poets’ Circle. 9:00am-10:00am. Beginner or big-time, confident or compulsive, stuck or star-lit! All are welcome. Expect a friendly session of discussion, editing, and support. Register to receive a Zoom link an hour before the event. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, October 10, 2020: CSM Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Maestro Thomas Pandolfi. 3:00 pm-4:00 pm. CSM hosts American pianist Thomas Pandolfi who performs repertoire ranging from piano classics of Frederic Chopin to medleys of Broadway and popular songs of American composers Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin. The free performance will be available to audiences via CSMDTube after 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, October 11, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, October 11, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 12, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders is invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 12, 2020: Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open House. 6:00 pm-7:00 pm. The St. Mary’s County Museum Division presents an online tour of the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. Learn about life in the schoolhouse, and how it differed from the white schools of the day. Hosted by St. Mary’s County Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Personal Finance Curriculum Training. 10:00am-12:00pm. Join University of Maryland Extension (UME) Family & Consumer Sciences Educator Priscilla Graves, for a comprehensive financial literacy train-the-trainer, focused on basic personal finance skills relevant to the lives of teens. Register for the three-part series. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Online OMOB Book Discussion (ZOOM). 4:00pm-5:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. The whole state is being asked to read and discuss this book as the One Maryland One Book initiative. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: JobSource Mobile Career Center. 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs, and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. One customer allowed on the van at a time. Must be wearing a mask. Temperatures will be taken before entry. Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: OMOB Memoirs and Creative Writing (Zoom). 2:00pm-4:00pm. Join author and editor Elisavietta Ritchie as she encourages the art of creative memoir writing. Be prepared to share your work (500-800 words), to discuss with the group. Writing to be inspired by the themes in One Maryland One Book, The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. Sponsored by MD Humanities. Please register to receive a link to the Zoom class an hour before it begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Intro to Finding Grants. 2:00pm-3:30pm. Are you new to the field of grant seeking? Discover what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funders in this introductory course. Brought to you by the Charles County Public Library and Foundation Center by Candid. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Final Community Meeting for New Twin Beaches Branch (ZOOM). 2:00pm-3:00pm. Please join Calvert Library and Colimore Architects for the final community design meeting for Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch. If you register, you will receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: One Maryland One Book: Reconsidering the Roles of Women on the Chesapeake. 6:30pm-7:30pm. As on Jeju Island, women from the Chesapeake Bay region have played significant roles in the fisheries, maritime industries, and communities of this area, yet their stories are often missing from the historical record and in historical narratives. Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Associate Curator of Collections Jen Dolde discusses portrayals of Chesapeake women from the CBMM collection and suggests new ways to interpret the place of women in the history of our region. This event was coordinated by Kent County Public Library. A link for this virtual program will be emailed to all registrants 2 hours before the program begins. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Final Community Meeting for New Twin Beaches Branch (ZOOM). 7:00pm-8:00pm. Please join Calvert Library and Colimore Architects for the final community design meeting for Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch. If you register, you will receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 15, 2020: Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment. 12:30pm-1:30pm. NOW is the perfect time to become a RED CROSS VOLUNTEER. GET TRAINED.. and BE PREPARED to help your local community! The Open House will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. You can join with or without video through your phone or computer! Questions? Contact the Volunteer Services team at NCGCVolRecruitment@redcross.org.Register here: http://www.redcross.org/volopenhouse Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 15, 2020: Teen Advisory Council of Students Meeting (Virtual). 5:00pm-6:00pm. Teens! Calvert Library needs you! We want the library to be a safe space where teens can hang out and freely access books and information. We can’t do this in our buildings right now, but we still want to assist teens virtually. That is where you come in! TACOS meets monthly to help us with our events and services. You will receive 1 Service Learning hour for attending each meeting. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 15, 2020: Homeschooling, the Library, and You! (ZOOM). 7:00pm-8:30pm. Join us for information about the resources the library has to offer new and seasoned homeschool families, followed by a panel discussion with experienced homeschoolers eager to answer your questions. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, October 16, 2020: Writers by the Bay. 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, October 17, 2020: Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center. 10:00am-10:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share some stories, sing songs, and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at AMG! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. In the event of inclement weather, the event may be canceled. Please check the library’s website for more information. Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, October 17, 2020: Virtual Longest Table (Zoom). 5:30pm-8:00pm. There’s a place at the virtual table for you! Hear Daryl Davis’ powerful story, then connect with new friends as we break into small groups and discuss issues facing our community. You can order and pick up dinner from a local restaurant (some special meals have been developed by several) or make your own meal and join us at the table. Daryl Davis is an inspirational legendary Blues musician and author who convinced members of the Ku Klux Klan to leave the organization, through intimate conversations and building relationships. Learn how the power of dialogue can lead to substantive change. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, October 18, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended middle-grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, October 18, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new, and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast, and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 19, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders is invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM-based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 19, 2020: Monday Night Movie Musings . 7:00pm-8:00pm. This month’s movie is: “Big Night”. It is available on Kanopy through Calvert Library. Watch the movie prior to the Zoom event and join us for a lively discussion on Monday night. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 19, 2020: Books and Toys (Online). 8:00pm-9:00pm. Book discussion for adults, playtime for kids! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020: Personal Finance Curriculum Training. 10:00am-12:00pm. Join University of Maryland Extension (UME) Family & Consumer Sciences Educator Priscilla Graves, for a comprehensive financial literacy train-the-trainer, focused on basic personal finance skills relevant to the lives of teens. Register for the 2nd of a three part series. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020: Online OMOB Book Discussion (ZOOM). 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. The whole state is being asked to read and discuss this book as the One Maryland One Book initiative. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities.This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library. Please complete the survey if you participate. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Online OMOB Book Discussion (ZOOM). 2:00pm-3:30pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. The whole state is being asked to read and discuss this book as the One Maryland One Book initiative. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities.This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Business Speaker Series: Pros & Cons of Starting a Business. 7:00pm-8:15pm. CSM hosts business webinar featuring Greg Page, Founder and CEO of PAGE Healthcare. Come learn what factors you should consider before becoming a business owner, and take advantage of the opportunity to discuss the benefits and challenges of being your own boss. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Voting – Democracy in Action (Online). 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join Dr. Richard Bell from the University of Maryland and Linda Frascarella of the League of Women Voters for a conversation about the fight for voting rights and ways to ensure your voice is heard in the upcoming election. This program is presented by Howard County Library System. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Teen/Tween Spooky Fill-in-the Play (Online). 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us as we write together an epic fill-in-the-blank play! Part mad lib, part improv game, infinite possibilities. Tale(s) for our times. Costumes optional !Please register to receive an emailed link an hour before the event begins. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 22, 2020: JobSource Mobile Career Center . 10:00am-1:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. One customer allowed on the van at a time. Must be wearing a mask. Temperatures will be taken before entry. Calvert Library Southern Branch, 13920 H. G. Trueman Road, Solomons, 410-326-5289. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 22, 2020: Financial Literacy Seminar. 2:30pm-3:30pm. Learn about basic tools for smart money management, investing, credit cards, and ways to finance your education. Industry professionals will provide tips to help college students improve their financial literacy. Coordinated by College of Southern MD. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 22, 2020: OMOB Communications Workshop: Building Strong Relationships. 7:00pm-8:30pm. Join us for an interactive discussion/workshop that will use the One Maryland One Book title, Island of Sea Women by Lisa See as the jumping off point for building your communication skills. Find your voice to improve relationships, especially female-centered ones. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities. This project is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, October 24, 2020: Got Veg? Plant-based Eating 101. 2:00pm-4:00pm. Want to learn about becoming vegan? Want to add more plant-based meals into your diet? Have vegan guests coming to dinner? Come learn about the vegan plant-based lifestyle and how to implement it into your life. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites. 2:00pm-3:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: Calvert Library Foundation Charity Auction (online). 7:00pm-9:00pm. This auction is the first event in the Foundation’s capital campaign to raise funds to support the construction of a new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch in North Beach. The auction will be hosted by Chesapeake Auction House in St Leonard, MD on their website https://www.chesapeakeauctionhouse.com. To participate in the bidding, one must register on the Chesapeake Auction House website. Interested individuals can inspect any item October 11-23 by contacting Scott Deacon at 443-975-1001 or via email at skdeacon2@aol.com. Item Donations Received until October 9. If you would like to make a donation to the Twin Beaches Capital Campaign, please contact Foundation President Scott Deacon at skdeacon2@aol.com or 443-975-1001 or Library Executive Director, Carrie Willson cwillson@calvertlibrary.info or 410-535-0291. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 26, 2020: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, October 26, 2020: Comic Book Club (Zoom). 6:30pm-7:30pm. Tweens and Teens! Join us for a discussion of the graphic novel Pumpkinheads by author Rainbow Rowell. Enjoy questions and activities about the book through Zoom. Please register and you’ll receive an event link prior to the discussion. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Personal Finance Curriculum Training. 10:00am-12:00pm. Join University of Maryland Extension (UME) Family & Consumer Sciences Educator Priscilla Graves, for a comprehensive financial literacy train-the-trainer, focused on basic personal finance skills relevant to the lives of teens. Register for the three part series. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Teen Social Justice Book Club. 7:00pm-8:00pm. This month we will be discussing the excellent new book The Voting Booth (available on Hoopla!) and talking about the importance of voting. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Sunday at 2 pm and Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: Online Book Discussion (ZOOM). 6:00pm-7:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. The whole state is being asked to read and discuss this book as the One Maryland One Book, OMOB, initiative. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities.This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library. Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: Creepy Critters. 6:00pm-7:00pm. Snakes, Owls, Spiders, Oh MY! Have you ever been frightened by these creepy critters? The way they slither, soar, and scuttle can give us a scare! But never fear: The Calvert County Natural Resources staff plans to teach us why we should love (or at least tolerate!) these animals and a chance to “meet” them! Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. Register for Calvert Library’s Creepy Critters program.. and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Virtual Branch, 410-535-0291. https://CalvertLibrary.info.

