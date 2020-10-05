On Saturday, September 26, Lexington Park Lions sponsored Bunks Across America with the St. Mary’s County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). Thirty-two volunteers built 31 beds for children who have none.

Guided by SHP Chapter Leaders Gary and Debbie Faller, Lions from Lexington Park, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Ridge joined with other community volunteers to sand rough lumber, drill holes, fit pieces, and dip boards in a protective coating.

Beds are delivered and assembled, complete with mattress, pillow, linens, and comforter. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered more than 150 beds in 2020; Lexington Park Lions are proud to be a partner in this service to the community.

