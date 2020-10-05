LA PLATA, MD (October 2, 2020) – The University of Maryland Medical System today released an internally-produced Public Service Announcement, “Party Foul,” designed to call attention to the dangers and risks of socializing during the global pandemic without taking proper precautions. The PSA was created by the System’s Creative Communications team.

“The message is quite simple: People may have COVID-19 and not know – even your friends at a bar or restaurant,” said David Marcozzi, MD, COVID-19 Incident Commander for UMMS. “No age group is immune.”

“We felt it was important to speak directly to younger people about staying safe and healthy,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMMS. “Throughout this pandemic, our hospitals have seen patients in their 20s and 30s in our emergency departments and intensive care units.”

Like this: Like Loading...