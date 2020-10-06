PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 5, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will move forward with the design and the first phase of development for the new Dominion Energy Regional Park and will work towards future planning of improvements to Cove Point Park, following final approval of the parks master plan.

The Dominion Energy Regional Park and Cove Point Park Master Plan was adopted by the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 11, 2020, and approved by the Planning Commission on Sept. 16, 2020. The plan incorporates public input received through meetings and online surveys conducted in May and October 2019.

“We are excited to begin the first phase of development for this new park and want to extend our gratitude to Dominion Energy for their generosity,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “This investment into our community will have lasting benefits for the residents of Calvert County for many years to come.”

Parks & Recreation will now begin the design for the first phase for Dominion Energy Regional Park. Construction may begin as early as fall 2022.

The initial construction phase will include required park infrastructure, an entrance roadway, and parking. First-phase construction is also expected to include some planned amenities such as community event space, playgrounds, a fitness challenge course, athletic fields (including one artificial turf field), and flex green space.

The future park property was previously used by Dominion Energy Cove Point during the liquefaction export expansion project. At the completion of the project in 2018, Dominion donated approximately 100 acres to the county to develop a regional park. Park design and initial construction will be funded in part through generous donations from Dominion Energy, totaling more than $6 million dollars. An adjacent county-owned property brings the total park size to 179 acres.

Dominion Energy Regional Park property is located at 10495 S. Solomons Island Road in Lusby. Cove Point Park is located at 750 Cove Point Road in Lusby.

