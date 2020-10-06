Columbia, Md. (October 5, 2020) – The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) announces that the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal has reached $1 million in sales generated for local manufacturers supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items that have been in critical demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement coincides with the onset of Maryland Manufacturing Month, the annual commemoration that increases public awareness of manufacturing and recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the nearly 4,000 businesses that make up the Maryland manufacturing community.

Launched in May by MD MEP and the Maryland Department of Commerce, the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal addressed two immediate challenges created by the pandemic. With PPE in high demand, buyers had extreme difficulty locating credible providers of quality products, while manufacturers sought new ways to generate revenue as restrictions significantly impacted their operations. The online portal serves as a central location for buyers to submit their PPE needs and receive responses from local manufacturers who can fulfill their requests.

To date, the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal has generated:

More than 336 local suppliers registered

registered More than 423 connections made between suppliers and buyers

between suppliers and buyers More than 107 purchases completed, totaling more than $1,000,000 in sales

“The response to the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal has far exceeded our expectations,” says Mike Kelleher, executive director, MD MEP. “Facilitating more than $1 million in sales for Maryland businesses as a result of connections made through the site is a great indication of how significantly Maryland manufacturers have contributed to our state’s response to this pandemic. We’ve seen many manufacturers overhaul their operations overnight to fill critical needs, and we’re proud that the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal has supported their efforts.”

“Even before the pandemic, Maryland Commerce planned to highlight Maryland’s many innovators throughout 2020,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “The strong response to the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal and the ability of our manufacturers to quickly pivot to meet the urgent need for PPE across the state is yet another example of how Maryland companies are developing innovative solutions to the critical challenges the world is facing. As we celebrate Maryland Manufacturing Month, we could not be prouder of this program or the manufacturers who have participated.”

To register as a supplier or submit a purchase request, please visit MarylandManufacturingNetwork.com.

Like this: Like Loading...