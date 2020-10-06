Meet Wally(164846) who’s eagerly waiting for a cuddle buddy to hang out and explore the world.

Wally is a blue and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 3 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 55.9 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and chipped upon adoption.

Looking for a new workout buddy? Wally is the one for you! Wally is an energetic boy who loves toys. He would be the perfect motivator for anyone looking to start their post-quarantine workout schedule.

Wally came in as a stray, so we do not have any background information on him. While being in the shelter Wally has not displayed any signs of food aggression and seems curious with other dogs. However, with his energy level, he may be too much for some and would do best with a slow introduction to any new canine companions.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

