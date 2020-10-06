Sheriff Tim Cameron recently presented awards for Length of Service and one Meritorious Award to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Agency Armorer Jeffrey McLane (Cpl. Ret.) and Debbie Zylak, Records Supervisor, were honored for their 40 years of service; Dep. Dung Ross and Crystal Hayden, Senior Classification Specialist, were honored for 30 years of service; Security Specialist Doug Harris (Cpl. Ret.) was honored for 20 years of service and Dep. Nino Palermo and Kathy Kreps, Fiscal Specialist, were honored for 15 years of service to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Dep. Jack Curtis was presented the Meritorious Award for his efficiency and accountability of evictions procedural methods. Congratulations to all!

