The Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) are collaborating to host a virtual town hall for employees from 4 to 6 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 7, through Zoom.

The town hall is open to all CCPS staff members and will focus on health and safety as CCPS prepares to move into Phase 2 of the school system’s reopening plan. Staff from the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building will provide a short presentation about health and safety and then answer employee questions through the chat feature.

Linda McLaughlin, president of the Education Association of Charles County (EACC), and Dawn Pipkin, EACC Uniserv director, will moderate the chat area and provide submitted questions for response by the panelists.

The Town Hall is for CCPS staff only. The meeting will stream live on the CCPS YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd/videos, and on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon Fios Channel 12.

