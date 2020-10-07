Surrounded by the family of Melissa Ann Solms-Baruth in 2014, then Foundation Member Jay Lilly dedicated a memorial brick in Solmns-Baruth memory. This year, the family established a scholarship to continue honoring her legacy.

Sisters Carolina and Oda Solms have honored their mother Melissa Ann Solms-Baruth by establishing a memorial scholarship fund in her name. The scholarship will financially assist the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students in all fields of study.

Solms-Baruth, who passed away in 2014, was a dedicated mother and wife, as well as an avid photographer and waterfront real estate professional. In 2007, she began publishing Southern Maryland Woman magazine with her eldest daughter. The community magazine remains in publication today. Solms-Baruth was an equestrian who enjoyed traveling and jewelry making. She was also an active CASA volunteer and supported the St. Mary’s Mediation Center.

“Our mother was a life-long learner. She was curious about everything and constantly developed new interests. She was a true believer in the power of education to transform one’s circumstances and we had discussed creating a scholarship at CSM with her many times,” said Oda Solms. “This seemed like a very natural way to remember our mother and honor her legacy.”

At the time of her passing, then CSM Foundation Member Jay Lilly laid a memorial brick in Solms-Baruth’s memory at the CSM Leonardtown Campus in front of the campus’ Wellness and Aquatics Center (Building D).

“A brick has been laid in memory of Melissa Solms-Baruth by CSM Foundation Board member Jay Lilly who is here with us today,” the program read. “Kind and generous, she devoted her life to her family and friends.”

The Melissa Ann Solms-Baruth Memorial Scholarship Fund was established with a $1,000 pledge and a promise of subsequent gifts added over time. It will provide financial assistance for tuition, fees, books and other related supplies to CSM students. To be eligible, students must be a resident of Southern Maryland; possess a high school diploma or its equivalent; possess and maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average; be attending part-time (at least six credits) at CSM; and be a returning adult student (at least 25 years of age). Preference will be given to students who demonstrate financial need and to students who are underrepresented minorities in their chosen field of study. Applicants must also submit an essay describing any hardships or obstacles they have faced and how this scholarship will help them achieve their goals.

Students may begin applying now for this scholarship through CSM’s Scholarship Finder.

Like this: Like Loading...