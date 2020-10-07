ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Labor has awarded over $2.8 million to assist businesses and organizations creating and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in Maryland. The total number of registered apprentices has increased by more than 35% under the Hogan administration.

“Our administration remains committed to strengthening our economy by building a 21st-century workforce that meets and surpasses the needs of Maryland’s businesses,” said Governor Hogan. “This investment in apprenticeships will help connect businesses with a steady pipeline of talent and create rewarding career opportunities for our citizens.”

This $2.8 million grant is the third in a series of federal expansion grants that Labor has competitively secured for Maryland. Labor allocated $1.75 million of its State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant to create the Apprenticeship Innovation Fund (AIF) 2.0, which has successfully seeded the implementation of innovative ideas and expanded the reach of Registered Apprenticeship programs in Maryland.

“I would like to congratulate the businesses and organizations that have received funding from the Apprenticeship Innovation Fund 2.0 to help achieve their goal of starting or expanding an apprenticeship program in Maryland,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. “As our state continues its economic recovery from COVID-19, I encourage Marylanders seeking employment or a new career path to consider the earn and learn a model of apprenticeships offered by over 3,690 employers across the state.”

Labor has awarded funding from the AIF 2.0 to eight businesses and organizations, which will each register at least 100 new apprentices:

Labor has also allocated $700,000 of its State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant to establish a Related Instruction Reimbursement Program. This new initiative will allow Registered Apprenticeship employers to offset the cost of registering new apprentices by allowing reimbursement for the actual cost of related instruction up to a maximum of $3,000 per new apprentice registered until program funds are exhausted. Complete funding eligibility and requirements can be found here.

Businesses and job seekers interested in apprenticeships are invited to visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website at MDapprenticeship.com, email info@mdapprenticeship.com, or call 410-767-2246.

