The information posted by the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department regarding the Mechanicsville Building Supply Store closing was found to be incorrect. The Southern Maryland Chronicle apologizes for not thoroughly vetting the information. We sincerely apologize to the Hill Family.

Mechanicsville, MD- After 55 years, the Mechanicsville Building Supply will be closing. They were the “go-to” place for a lot of folks including our fire department and will be greatly missed.

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank Mr. Sonny Hill for all the donations given to the department over the years, especially around carnival time.

Mr. Hill’s help and kindness allowed the department to complete projects without delay. We also want to thank his family and staff for assisting this department and the citizens of Mechanicsville for the last 55 years.

The Building Supply was one of the few places left in the neighborhood where you could have an “open tab” until your project was complete.

Best wishes to Mr. Hill, family, and staff in their future endeavors.

Like this: Like Loading...