Huntingtown, MD- Brian started his Calvert County volunteer service with the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department in September of 1989. While serving at North Beach, Brian held the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Fire Chief. Brian was recognized as North Beach VFD’s Firefighter of the Year in 1992 and was awarded Life Saving Awards in 1993, 1994, 1998, 1999, and 2002. Chief Thrasher was also awarded for being the Most Cooperative Member Overall (1990), Outstanding Line Officer (1995, 1996), the Training Award (1999), and was awarded for Outstanding and Dedicated Service to NBVFD’s fundraising efforts in 1996.

After spending 13 1?2 years as a dedicated and devoted member of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Brian and his family moved to Huntingtown, where Asst. Chief Thrasher transferred his time to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc. Since joining the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, Brian has held the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Fire Chief, and Assistant Fire Chief, a rank that he currently holds. As a member of HVFD, Brian has been awarded multiple lifesaving awards and four chief awards. Following the devastating Halloween Fire of 2006, Chief Thrasher was awarded the Colburn Trophy from MSFA for Heroism, the MD Star of Life Award, and was recognized in Firehouse Magazine for his actions that day. Chief Thrasher was also instrumental in the design of Engine 62, and Rescue Squad 6.

Congratulations on being selected to the Calvert County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association Hall of Fame!!!! Well deserved!

