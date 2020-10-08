Lexington Park, MD- Lions of District 22-C (Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Mary’s Counties and the District of Columbia) donated PPE supplies (gloves, surgical masks, N95 masks, and germicidal wipes) to support the sixteen(16)volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in St. Mary’s County.

Members of the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad accepted the donation, expressing appreciation, “Lions Clubs play an important role in serving their local communities and we’re grateful for their support.”

