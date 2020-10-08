Congratulations to PFVFD Lifetime members Rob Helms, Maurice Cox and President Pat Hassler for their recent awards.

Rob was recently inducted into the Southern Maryland Hall of Fame for his service. Maurice Cox (not pictured) was recognized for 50 years of dedicated service by the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association. President Hassler received the MSFA Nomination for Administrator of the Year.

We are grateful for all of your tremendous contributions to our volunteer fire department.

