PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 9, 2020 – Due to predicted heavy rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Delta, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available today, Oct. 9:

· Stafford Road Salt Dome, 335 Stafford Road, Barstow until 7 p.m.

· Appeal Salt Dome, 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby from 3:30-7 p.m.

· Mt. Hope Salt Dome, 92 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland from 3:30-7 p.m.

Sandbags will be available at all three locations Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County staff will be available to assist. Citizens should bring a shovel to fill bags. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

Residents must follow health precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19, to include maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from others and wearing a face covering if unable to maintain adequate distancing.

It is important to stay informed through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

Like this: Like Loading...