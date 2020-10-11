Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
Columbus Day
Rain before noon, then showers likely, mainly between noon and 2 pm. Areas of fog. High near 71. East wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before 2 am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.