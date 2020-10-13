UPDATE October 12, 2020: Former Huntingtown High School English teacher Bryan Mullins has pleaded guilty to two separate fourth-degree sex offenses stemming from his arrest in August 2020.

Mullins pleaded guilty on October 8, 2020 to the sex offenses as a person in the position of authority. He was sentenced to one year in jail for each charge to run consecutively, and the sentences were suspended entirely.

Mullins will register as a Tier 1 Sex Offender, which means he will have to register for 15 years. He was also sentenced to five(5) years of supervised probation.

Prince Frederick, MD(August 6, 2020)- A Calvert County Public Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave without pay after being charged with sexual abuse of a minor and other related charges.

On Friday, July 31, a 2020 graduate reported to a school administrator that a teacher had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with her during the 2019-2020 school year. After an initial investigation, school system officials followed CCPS procedures and later that day turned over the information to social services and law enforcement.

The employee, Bryan Mullins of Huntingtown High School, was arrested on Monday, August 3.

This is a developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...