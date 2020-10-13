Lexington Park, MD- In honor of World Habitat day October 5th, Patuxent Habitat for Humanity celebrated with a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 for our 21st home build! The Toye family, Erica and her son Jevon will be the recipients of this home in Lexington Park.

This home will be the fourth in this neighborhood and the 11th in St. Mary’s County. While the weather was cloudy we were all sunshine and smiles to be able to finally be able to have the ceremony after so many months of delays due to the pandemic!

Erica will be required to do 250 hours of sweat equity, and complete financial and budget counseling classes prior to her taking on the no-interest mortgage payments, and changing her family’s life forever!

We are honored that WM Davis is once again supporting us in this endeavor, they sponsored our first two homes in St. Mary’s County in 2004 and 16 years later this very community-oriented company has agreed to help us with this home! We still need several trades willing to work with us, experienced, and willing to learn volunteers to get this home done. Please e-mail laurie@patuxenthabitat.org or call 301-863-6227 x16

Credit: Ron Bailey / Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

We would like to thank our sponsors thus far! W.M.Davis General Contractors, St. Mary’s County Commissioners, Jerry Lewis Roofing, Toyota of Southern MD., Exelon Generations EMAC, Home Fixer, LLC, Hilltop Sign & Graphics, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Coldwell Banker/Jay Lilly Real Estate, Little Silences Rest Land Surveyors, Blake Creek Designs, Atlantic Millwork, Quality Built homes, Boothe’s HVAC and Plumbing, Patuxent Habitat ReStore, Whirlpool, Habitat for Humanity International.

WOMEN BUILD

Since 1991, Women Build volunteers from all walks of life have come together to build stronger, safer communities. Our Women Build events provide opportunities for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities.

Women Build opportunities are available across the U.S., and any woman who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to join us. No experience is necessary to work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also other volunteerand future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved and improves the community that you share.

LEFT TO RIGHT Austin Davis, (WM Davis), Commissioner Eric Colvin, Jennifer Deshields ( Board member), Naomi Leeman( Vice President Board), Tim Barnes (Board President), Brianna( niece) Erica Toye and her son Jevon( the homeowners). Credit: Ron Bailey / Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

Women Build is also a terrific way to involve your friends and family of all ages in crucial work with a lasting impact helping women sends a positive and powerful message. You can also come alone, and make new friends in an atmosphere that is collaborative and friendly. Are you ready to build with us? Call 301-863-6227 x16 or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org.

