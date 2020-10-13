My friend, Joe Gressis, is a restaurant genius. Joe runs four restaurants in Charles County…Lucianna’s Steakhouse, Galazio (a fantastic Greek restaurant), OBO Pizza Indian Head, and OBO Pizza Waldorf. With the Coronavirus restrictions and CDC guidelines, he has been able to make changes to his restaurants that allow him to continue providing fantastic food and service.

Of the four restaurants, the one that underwent the most changes was Lucianna’s Steakhouse in Waldorf. Lucianna’s website describes the typical Brazilian rodizio dining experience as, “Our dry-aged meats are placed on long, sword-like skewers and cooked over an open fire. Combining this 400-year-old Brazilian tradition with Southern Maryland BBQ grilling, you can be assured that you will enjoy an endless meat dining experience.” In addition to the meats, a large salad bar is available, while sides are brought to the table.

The restaurant was closed for almost three months during the self-quarantine phase. When they reopened, they served bar food and introduced a Lucianna’s To Go menu. They switched things up and started serving hamburgers and had wing specials. Joe started having pig roasts outside on Tuesdays. He found ways to continue to “make it work”.

I went to Lucianna’s for brunch on Sunday. I was impressed with the precautions they are taking to keep everyone safe. The brunch is the best time to go because the food is amazing. My waiter offered a choice of several appetizers, I chose Eggs Benedict and Rosemary Biscuits. Both were delicious and perfectly prepared. I originally tested the biscuits when Lucianna’s first opened in September 2019. I was happy to see Chef Mario is still preparing them, and they are still just as wonderful. I love the biscuits; they can also be served with sausage gravy.

The brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays and features more options than the lunch and dinner service. They have an omelet bar, a carving station, and a waffle/crepe station. The items on the salad bar change depending on what is fresh and available. On Sunday, there were crab legs, shrimp, oysters, clams and mussels, salads (the chicken salad is amazing), cheeses and meats, fruits, and desserts. The traditional cheese rolls and sides are brought to the table. They are so perfectly good! The salad bar is contactless, meaning you make your selections, and a server will fill your plate for you. All the in-house meals are all-you-can-eat.

The staff is fabulous too. It starts with Mr. James at the front door. He is there to help greet you, open doors, and provide assistance…he is wonderful! Many of the staff have been working at Lucianna’s since their first opening. Chef Mario runs the kitchen and Josh makes outstanding desserts. If you are there for brunch, Chris makes tasty omelets (the crab omelet had lumps of crabmeat). Two long-time team members, Chris (one of the gauchos) and Sade (a server) are always so friendly and willing to help.

I spent some time with my friend, Sean, who is now a manager. Sean has been working for Joe for many years and has worked at Galazio, OBO Pizza, and now Lucianna’s. Sean is excited about Lucianna’s and wants to make sure it is a memorable experience for diners. He wanted me to know they are now able to accommodate small parties and still follow the coronavirus guidelines.

They have indoor and outdoor dining available. And not only is their takeout, but they also deliver to the Waldorf area. Check out their Facebook page and website for additional information.

The weekends are getting busy, and I recommend reservations. For reservations and for Lucianna’s To Go (takeout), go to the website or call (301-374-8241).

Lucianna’s Steakhouse hours are:

Monday through Friday – Lunch 11:00am-3:00pm, Dinner 3:00pm-10:00pm

Saturday – Brunch 10:00am-3:00pm, Dinner 3:00pm-10:00pm

Sunday – Brunch 10:00am-3:00pm, Dinner 3:00pm-8:00pm

Lucianna’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/luciannassteakhouse

Lucianna’s website: https://www.luciannas.com

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.9

Service – 4.7

Ambiance – 4.9

Total – 4.8

