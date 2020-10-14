St. Mary’s City, MD- Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is pleased to announce the reception of the Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Services and the Institute of Museums and Library Services.

The awarded amount of $121,500, 45% of the total project cost, from the federal government will allow HSMC to hire a conservation assistant for two years. The $267,500 conservation project is dedicated to completing the conservation of high priority archaeological finds uncovered between 1988 and 2002. The project is being directed by conservator Stephanie Whitehead and will begin fall 2020.

Historic St. Mary’s City wishes to thank the awarding organizations for their support of continued endeavors at HSMC to preserve history and share stories of the past for many years to come. For more information about the awarding organization, you may visit their website at www.imls.gov.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@DigsHistory.org.

