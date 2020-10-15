Navy veteran, Nick Gravelle was in need of a ramp due to recent mobility issues. Through our Veteran Critical Repair Program and with the assistance of three outstanding organizations, the local chapter of THE DAV Chapter26, Operation Ramp It Up, and Christmas In April Calvert County, Mr. Gravelle received a new ramp on October 2nd, 2020. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity chose this day in celebration of World Habitat Day (October 5).

Patuxent Habitat had originally planned to build his ramp in March however due to the restrictions and the severe price increases and scarcity of lumber brought on by Covid-19 it was delayed. As time went by we needed to enlist the assistance of these three organizations so we could finally help our local hero be able to safely enter his home without any fear of falling.

Everyone deserves a decent, safe place to live especially our military!

If you know a Calvert or St. Mary’s County Veteran who may need our help to do critical repairs to their home to make them safer and secure please let us know.

There are some income guidelines but please let us know where we can help www.patuxenthabitat.com or 301-863-6227.

