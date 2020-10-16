Maryland Child Abduction Emergency 7 YEAR old, Black male, Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson in the company of a 30-year-old black female, Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, and two other unknown individuals. The four were last seen in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County, Maryland in a dark-color Chrysler 300 with large rims. Do not take action call #77 or 911.

On behalf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 7-year-old black male.

CHILD: Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson, B/M, 11/21/2012, 4-0, 50 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. The child should only be wearing gray underwear and is without his medication.

SUSPECT: Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, B/F, approximately 30 years old. Vehicle: Chrysler 300, Four-door, Dark in color. The vehicle has large rims. License: Unknown MD Registration

LOCATION: Last seen 10/15/2020 at 2300 hours in Glen Burnie

