ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Show must go on as the COVID-19 pandemic will not halt the traditional Halloween at the ARC festivities. The event, instead, will now be moved outdoors to Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. Join us at St. Mary’s College on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4:00 to 6:45 p.m. for children’s activities/games, trick-or-treating, prizes, and FUN during Halloween at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium!

The event on Thursday is strictly for St. Mary’s College of Maryland staff/faculty and their children. Halloween at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium will also take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4:00 to 6:45 p.m. exclusively for SMCM students. Get your costumes ready!

Members of the Varsity Athletic teams will create safe and socially distanced games for the children to enjoy. Candy pre-packaged in zip lock bags will be provided to children at all of the activity stations. All College COVID-19 protocols are in effect. Face masks are required and hand sanitizer will provided at the entrance and exit of the event. Faculty/staff must show their “Green Check” to indicate that they have completed their daily symptom check. All activity stations will be cleaned in between sessions.

Advanced registration is required. Click here to register for Halloween at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 29. All SMCM students can register for Halloween at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium on the St. Mary’s College IMLeagues account, beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

