Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $670 donation from Jackie Gibson with Gibson State Farm in Dunkirk. Ms. Gibson chose Calvert Hospice as the organization to benefit from the Quotes for Good program in August.

The Quotes for Good program donates $10 to a nonprofit organization for every person who receives a quote for auto, fire, or life insurance. This is the second year Ms. Gibson has chosen to support Calvert Hospice in this way, and she more than doubled her donation!

Pictured L to R: Tanea Granlund – Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice; Jean Fleming – Executive Director for Calvert Hospice; Jackie Gibson – Owner of Gibson State Farm; Abby Cefaratti – Office Manager for Gibson State Farm Credit: Calvert Hospice / Calvert Hospice

She shares: “During these unsettling times, where many non-profits are unable to hold their large fundraising events, we hope our Quotes for Good program can help them get closer to their donation goal for the year. We are thrilled to be working with Calvert Hospice again. They are such an important part of our community and we hope to double this year’s contribution in 2021.”

We are so thankful to Ms. Gibson and to everyone who chose to participate in this program.

