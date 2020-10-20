Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is accepting applications from high school seniors interested in participating in the 2021 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Page Program. Each year, CCPS selects three high school seniors and one alternate to represent the school system in the program.

The program provides interested high school seniors with an opportunity to learn first-hand about government and the legislative process. The 2021 program has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Student pages will take part in a modified version of the program using Zoom for virtual participation. Their experience will include working in either the state Senate or House of Delegates for two weeks during the legislative session. The session runs annually from January to April.

Pages are chosen for their academic merit, application details and submitted essay. Students must meet the following qualifications:

Reside in Maryland and attend a Maryland public or non-public high school;

Be registered as a high school senior and be at least 16 years old;

Have an interest in government and history;

Demonstrate outstanding classroom performance, behavior and judgement; and

Be reliable and courteous.

Students must apply to the program using the application posted on the CCPS website here: https://www.ccboe.com/images/students/StudentPageApplication_Essay.pdf. Students must also respond to the essay prompt at the end of the application. Applications, including a completed essay submission, must be emailed to the program coordinator at llove@ccboe.com by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. Students can also call 301-934-7389 to request a copy of the application. Applications received after the deadline will not be reviewed.

A panel of CCPS staff will review student applications and essay submissions. Students must also be available for a Zoom virtual interview on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Candidates will receive more information about interviews once all applications are reviewed.

Details about the program are posted on the Maryland General Assembly website at http://dls.maryland.gov/careers/student-page-program/.

