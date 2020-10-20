Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will begin Phase 2 on Monday, Nov. 9. In order for teachers to prepare for hybrid learning, instructional changes were made for the week starting Nov. 2. Outlined below are the changes and what they mean for CCPS students and virtual learning.

Friday, Oct. 30: Last day for CCPS learning centers. This applies only to CCPS staff with children in a learning center.

Monday, Nov. 2: All CCPS staff report to school and teachers work in their classrooms to prepare for student's return in a hybrid setting. No live instruction for students. Students will have an asynchronous day, meaning teachers will provide assignments for students to complete at home.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Primary Election Day – schools are closed for students and teachers. This is not a school day for students. Students do not have assigned work or virtual instruction. Students may choose to complete school work.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Regular asynchronous day. Students will complete assigned work at home.

Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6: Students will participate in live virtual instruction through StudentVue and Zoom. Teachers will utilize new technology to prepare for hybrid learning.

Monday, Nov. 9: Phase 2 begins. Online learning schedules for virtual instruction will begin later than normal. A student's first online meeting for Nov. 9 may be up to TWO hours later than normal. School principals and teachers will communicate this to students and parents. This change will allow schools extra time for in-person students to arrive and review safety protocols.

During Phase 2, the learning schedule for students will remain the same. Students, whether in-person at a school or virtually, will have classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will remain asynchronous learning days for the entire 2020-21 school year.

The CCPS Reopening Plan outlines five phases of learning for students and teachers. CCPS provides all reopening updates to a dedicated page on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/road-to-reopening.

