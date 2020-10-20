ANNAPOLIS, Md. (October 20, 2020) – Comptroller Peter Franchot announced today that his office is once again accepting nominations for the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award. The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, November 30.

Established in 2012, the award honors the unparalleled legacy of public service left by the late Mr. Schaefer, who served four terms as Baltimore City mayor and two terms each as Maryland governor and comptroller. It is presented annually in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to individuals and organizations with an unwavering commitment to helping others.

“Maryland is full of selfless individuals and remarkable groups that prioritize the lives of others, fulfilling unmet needs to improve vulnerable communities. That has never been more evident than during this pandemic,” said Comptroller Franchot, who presented the 2019 awards virtually due to COVID-19. “Every year, I am inspired by people throughout our state who engage in extraordinary work to assist underserved members of our society, and it’s become increasingly difficult to pick just one winner in each jurisdiction.”

Award recipients will be selected on their demonstration of:

Improving the community;

Promptly responding to a citizen problem through effective government intervention;

Directly aiding our most vulnerable populations; or,

Establishing a public/private partnership to improve the lives of fellow Marylanders.

Nominations submitted in previous years but not selected should be re-sent. To submit your nomination, print out and complete this form, scan and attach it as a pdf to an email, and send to moprey@marylandtaxes.gov. For more information about the award, call 443-955-0223

