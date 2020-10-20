Can you say stunning??? This beautiful girl can’t wait to be sprung from the shelter and spend her days cuddling in a comfy bed with her human.

Meet Auset who’s patiently waiting at Tri-County Animal Shelter hoping her wish comes true.

Auset is a brown and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 2 years, 1 month old. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Auset is a beautiful girl who enjoys meeting new people. She seems to be curious about other dogs but a meet & greet is always completed with other dogs in the potential home to make sure it’s a good fit.

She can’t wait to be the Queen and be pampered by a family of her own.

Come meet Auset today!

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

