Can you say stunning??? This beautiful girl can’t wait to be sprung from the shelter and spend her days cuddling in a comfy bed with her human.
Meet Auset who’s patiently waiting at Tri-County Animal Shelter hoping her wish comes true.
Auset is a brown and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 2 years, 1 month old. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.
Auset is a beautiful girl who enjoys meeting new people. She seems to be curious about other dogs but a meet & greet is always completed with other dogs in the potential home to make sure it’s a good fit.
She can’t wait to be the Queen and be pampered by a family of her own.
Come meet Auset today!
Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.
Tri County Animal Shelter
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, Md 20637
- 301-932-1713