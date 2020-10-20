Recently, I was in Lexington Park and wanted to check out a place I had been hearing about for a while. Showtime Deli did not disappoint! It is an interesting place with fabulous food.

I was lucky to speak with the owners of the original, legendary Showtime Deli, Joan and Paul. After being closed for many years, the next generation kept the legacy going, when their son Jonathan resurrected the restaurant and opened in January 2016. He also brought back the cleverly named sandwiches. With names such as, Frankly Scarlet, I Don’t Give a Ham, U.R.A. Turkey, Heartburn Hotel, and Action Jackson…they are a family-friendly, comfortable eatery. They have a fun, extensive menu and are known as the home of the original overstuffed sandwich.

We dined in and, as I sat there, I realized they have a lot of regulars. Many people coming in were greeted by name. It was nice. I was told sometimes when they get busy, regulars even lend a hand. How great is that! Paul said they are, “blessed to have the people and our community.”

The day we went, we had a Cuba Gooding (Cuban sandwich), Chicken Salad Plate, and French Toast. My granddaughters had the French Toast, and both gave it two thumbs up…for a total of four thumbs up! The Cuba Gooding was delicious, with a perfect balance of ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. It was served with their tasty macaroni salad. The Chicken Salad was perfect! We also had an order of Fresh Cut French Fries. They were crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, just the way I like them.

The staff, from the servers to the guys in the kitchen, were all so friendly. I could tell they love what they do! Short-order cooking is an art, and they do it well! The inside is decorated with movie posters and memorabilia…it is fun!

Another good thing is they serve breakfast all day. I am all about all day breakfast! They also offer catering and say no event is too large or too small. Check out their Facebook page for specials and other information.

Showtime Deli hours are:

Monday through Friday – 7:00am to 4:00pm

Saturday – 7:00am to 3:00pm

Showtime Deli Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/showtimedeli

Showtime Deli website: https://www.showtimedeli.com

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.7

Service – 4.4

Ambiance – 4.4

Like this: Like Loading...