LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Economic Development (DED) is holding the next “Helping You Navigate Now” listening session Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The series is designed to assist in recovery, reinvestment and workforce retention for local businesses – especially those hit hardest by the Covid-19 requirements. St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development (DED) offers this series of virtual listening sessions with local businesses to help identify and prioritize pandemic recovery needs.

Targeting specific market segments, “Navigating Now” began in August, focusing on the foodservice industry. For the upcoming October session, DED will partner with the St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to focus on small retail and service organizations, including personal and professional services.

Business owners and employees are encouraged to participate in discussing current and future needs for operating under the COVID-19 requirements. Register here: smc_rs.eventbrite.com

Business owners and industry leaders are asked to respond to a brief survey to gauge impact within the small retail and services sectors before the listening session. The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMC_RS. Survey results will be included in the discussion session.

For more information, contact St. Mary’s County Economic Development at ded@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1400.

