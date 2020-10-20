PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 19, 2020 Calvert County public transportation is available to help voters get to vote centers and drop box locations during early voting and on Election Day. Residents are encouraged to make their voting transportation plans now in order to ensure they have a ride to cast their vote in the general election.

Public buses will run on a regular schedule, Monday through Saturday, and along regular routes during the early voting period, Monday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Nov. 2, and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For seniors age 60 and up and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specialized service customers, curb-to-curb transportation service will be provided to any of the five vote centers and two additional drop box only locations. Riders must schedule an appointment at least 24 hours in advance by calling 410-535-4268.

For regular route riders, curb-to-curb service will be offered to the following sites: Calvert High School, Huntingtown High School, Southern Community Center and Northeast Community Center. Hours for service depend on the route and Saturday service is limited.

For residents who need transportation but live outside the regular public transit service area, Smart Ride is offering free rides during early voting and on Election Day. Call 410-535-6932 to make an appointment.

For more information on county transportation services, call 410-535-4268 or visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Transportation.

Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 26 and continue through Monday, Nov. 2. Early voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Board of Elections office located on the lower level of the Community Resources Building at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters may cast their ballot in person at any of five vote centers in Calvert County, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who requested a mail-in ballot may submit their ballot by mail or by placing it in one of seven secure drop boxes available throughout the county.

Vote centers and drop boxes will be available at the following locations:

· Calvert High School

520 Fox Run Blvd., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

· Community Resources Building

30 Duke St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

· Huntingtown High School

4125 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639

· Northern High School

2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings, MD 20736

· Patuxent High School

12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby, MD 20657

· Northeast Community Center (drop box only)

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

· Southern Community Center (drop box only)

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, MD 20657

Individuals who use public transportation and vote in person during early voting or on Election Day must wear adequate face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about elections, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote.

