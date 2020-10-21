LEONARDTOWN, MD – On October 16, Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Health Robert Neall issued orders updating safe capacity limits for outdoor sporting and entertainment venues, while maintaining face covering requirements and strict public health protocols.

The governor’s order limits spectators at outdoor sporting venues to 10% of total capacity, including at M&T Bank Stadium and FedEx Field.

For outdoor entertainment venues, the governor’s order limits occupancy to 10% for outdoor entertainment venues that have a total capacity greater than 2,500.

The governor’s order requires face coverings at all outdoor sporting and entertainment venues. Under the health secretary’s order, venues must follow social distancing protocols, and social gatherings at the venue—such as tailgating—are prohibited.

In response, St. Mary’s County Government has adopted similar measures with the updated St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery – Stage 3.

Residents may access the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery and additional related resources https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.

Like this: Like Loading...