(WALDORF, MD, Oct. 20, 2020) — For the second year, Waldorf Toyota is underwriting the Teddy Bear Project for Hospice of Charles County, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate brand. At an event that took place on October 15th at the dealership in Waldorf, the nonprofit was presented with a check for $15,000.

The donation makes it possible for each patient to receive a Teddy Bear upon admission that is equipped with a recording device safely tucked into its paw. The family can record a message for their loved one to listen to at any time. Bears received by veterans of the military come dressed in the uniform representing the branch served by that patient. The project is especially meaningful this year when family and friends are often unable to visit patients due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“When we heard about their Teddy Bear Project in 2019, we couldn’t wait to be a part of it,” Waldorf Toyota General Manager Kristen Kody said. “To be able to save voice messages from loved ones is truly priceless and we are honored to make that possible for all families the Hospice of Charles County serves for two years and counting.”

Waldorf Toyota General Manager Kristen Kody, second from right, presents a check to Hospice of Charles County, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate. Accepting the check on behalf of the organization are, from left, Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Christine Wilson, Acting President and CEO Michael Brady, and Chief Advancement Officer Shauna Chabot.

Hospice of the Chesapeake Acting President and CEO Mike Brady said the generous donation demonstrates the depth of caring both Waldorf Toyota and Hospice of Charles County holds for their community. “This endearing project provides a reassuring message for our patients packaged in a joyful way that keeps their family near, even if they cannot be there for them in person. We are incredibly grateful for Waldorf Toyota’s commitment to the people of Charles County.”

Kody said the decision to fund the project for its second year was enthusiastically embraced by its employees. “Supporting Hospice of Charles County accomplishes both of our goals of supporting our community and employees, as many of our team members have had firsthand experience with hospice’s wonderful services. Their mission of providing compassionate and dignified care at the end of one’s life is something we all hope our loved ones are lucky enough to receive.”

Like this: Like Loading...