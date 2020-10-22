On Tuesday, Oct. 20, there was a bond sale for taxable bonds and tax-exempt bonds. The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, McGuire Woods LLP counsel and Davenport representatives presented the bond award. Wells Fargo Bank was awarded the bid for the tax-exempt bonds and Robert W. Baird and Co., Inc. was awarded the bid for the taxable bonds. The refunding bonds saved the county $2.2 million after the life of bonds.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna Abney presented an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public is encouraged to get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A new drive-through testing site is now open at Regency Furniture Stadium, available on Tuesdays only and appointments must be scheduled online. Contact tracing is still occurring and it is encouraged that if you are COVID positive to be forthcoming with the information requested and the people you have been in contact with. The Department of Health is also offering personal protective equipment (PPE) for local businesses; businesses can request PPE by filling out the online form. Residents are also encouraged to get their annual flu shot. The Department of Health is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance during the holiday season, including wearing masks, avoiding high-risk activities and large crowds, and practicing social distancing. County staff is prioritizing compliance with state executive orders and best practices for business and industry; public adherence to facial coverings, social distancing and hygiene; testing and contact tracing; and keeping vulnerable individuals safe.

Department of Health provided a bi-annual update, which included performance metrics, specific program achievements, new grants and initiatives, and their Strategic Plan.

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services provided an update on the transition period for past due water and sewer payments. Charles County will provide a transition period that allows water and sewer customers more time to make payment arrangements or develop a payment plan by November 15, 2020, to prevent services from being terminated.

Department of Community Services staff provided a briefing on Local Management Board functions, including their programs serving the community and members serving on various local committees.

on Local Management Board functions, including their programs serving the community and members serving on various local committees. Charles County Sheriff’s Office discussed their essential duty pay for their police officers, correctional officers, and front-facing civilian employees. Commissioners agreed to the Sheriff’s Office transfer request of $341,000 which will allow the Sheriff’s payroll office to properly input hours into the payroll system for COVID-19 shift response pay from September 12, 2020, through October 9, 2020, and voted to table the funding request to provide additional incentive pay of $3.13 for each hour worked to qualifying personnel from October 24, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office, States Attorney’s Office, and County Attorney’s Office representatives participated in a discussion with the County Commissioners about the possibility of body cameras for police officers.

with the County Commissioners about the possibility of body cameras for police officers. Board of Elections representatives provided an update on the 2020 primary election.

Work Session

Commissioners participated in a follow-up work session on the Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan Amendments for Parklands neighborhood in St. Charles. Commissioners approved the application for the amendment.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved the following items:

Proclamations

Public Hearing

There was a public hearing on the Bill 2020-06 School Seat Allocation Policy. Comments will be accepted until November 20, 2020. Residents can submit comments by using the e-comment feature or by calling 301-645-0652 to leave a message. In addition, residents may submit comments by mail to the following address: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646. Comments sent by mail must be received no later than November 20, 2020.

Next Commissioners Session: October 27, 2020 (held virtually)

Like this: Like Loading...