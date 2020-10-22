LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County convened as the Board of Health to receive an update from St. Mary’s County Health Officer, Dr. Meenakshi G. Brewster, during their weekly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Dr. Brewster spoke about ongoing efforts to test local wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). This testing would allow health officials to track where higher concentrations of the virus may be and target testing efforts more effectively.

Dr. Brewster spoke about community concerns relating to Halloween activities; while local holiday activities aren’t canceled, she urged caution to those who may be participating. Face coverings should be worn by all those ages five and older, but children should not wear a costume mask over their regular face covering. Instead, she encouraged children to decorate their face covering to go with their costumes. She also encourages residents to package candy and treats in individual bags to limit the possibility of cross-contamination.

In her update, Dr. Brewster encouraged community members to exercise caution during social gatherings, especially around indoor holiday celebrations. In larger groups, the possibility of contacting infected air particulates extends beyond 6 feet.

Dr. Brewster also provided details on upcoming flu vaccine clinics at schools and community locations. Details for flu vaccines are available at http://www.smchd.org/2020/10/health-department-offers-drive-thru-flu-vaccine-clinics/.

