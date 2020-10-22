LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners have approveda resolution allowing for citizens who file formal complaints with St. Mary’s County Government Departments to remain anonymous or to have their confidentiality protected under certain circumstances.

County Attorney David Weiskopf brought the resolution before the Commissioners and explained that there are circumstances in which it is necessary to allow complainants to be unnamed. Previously, there was no county policy that afforded this protection.

The resolution states that St. Mary’s County Government will accept anonymous and/or confidential complaints on a case-by-case basis if there is an allegation of a violation of hazardous, dangerous, or potentially life-threatening situations or a bona fide fear of retaliation.

