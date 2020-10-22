Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have charged two additional suspects involved in a homicide that occurred last month at the Master Suites Hotel in Waldorf. Terrence Wills, 27, of Waldorf, was located on October 21 and arrested by the US Marshals Service Task Force in Prince George’s County. Cameron Marcell Fletcher, 39, of District Heights, was arrested last week by the US Marshals Task Force in Fairfax, VA, and on October 17, Marc C. McLaughlin, Jr., 31, of Brandywine, was arrested. All three suspects were charged with first-degree murder and other related charges. Details of the homicide are as follows:

On September 21, at approximately 6:18 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Master Suites Hotel located in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Kenneth Dionel Brawner, 29, of Waldorf, inside a room; he had a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A preliminary investigation showed the suspects entered the room and shot the victim.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

