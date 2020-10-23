ANNAPOLIS, Md. (October 22, 2020) – Comptroller Franchot today issued the following statement, after Governor Hogan announced $250 million in additional state aid for Maryland’s small businesses, nonprofits and other entities.

“Today’s announcement by Governor Hogan is a good start, but it’s simply not enough. Nearly half of the $250 million is being set aside without explanation on how and when it will be used. Contrary to the Governor’s analysis of our fiscal posture, we are in a position to do more without taking another penny from the Rainy Day Fund.

“Just two years ago, the State of Maryland was willing to pony up $8.6 Billion to lure Amazon’s East Coast headquarters. Surely, we can do better than letting tens of thousands of small businesses, nonprofits, and Main Street communities fight over scraps.”

