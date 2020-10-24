Get fresh local oysters directly from growers. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is hosting four oyster pop-up shops at various locations in Maryland in October and November. The sales are designed to benefit Maryland oyster farmers, who are facing declining sales this year due to limited restaurant openings and ongoing restaurant closures due to COVID-19.

Oyster farmers depend on restaurants for the bulk of their sales. About 90 percent of the oysters they raise are sold directly to restaurants. As the pandemic continues, CBF is working to help oyster farmers sell their product directly to consumers.

Oyster farmers purchase larvae or spat on shell and raise them into market-sized oysters in the Bay. Oyster aquaculture operations are sustainable and help ensure consumer demand for oysters can be met without depleting the wild oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay.

Oysters in the Bay clarify the water and provide habitat for fish, blue crabs, and other marine life. Oyster populations in Maryland have been on a long-term decline since the late 1800s due to overfishing, pollution, and disease. Oyster aquaculture provides a way to reverse this decline while providing Marylanders with fresh, local oysters.

For instructions on how to handle and shuck oysters visit CBF’s website.

Below is more information about each pop-up and how you can order oysters in advance. COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the pickups:

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Annapolis, Maryland

Pickup time and location: 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Phillip Merrill Center (CBF Headquarters) – 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis

Oyster farmer – 38 North Oysters

To order: Email jd@38northoysters.com or call 301-872-5051 by 8 a.m. Oct. 29 and mention the CBF oyster pop-up

or call 301-872-5051 by 8 a.m. Oct. 29 and mention the CBF oyster pop-up Quantities available and price: 12 count – $12 24 count – $20 60 count – $45



Saturday, Nov. 14 – Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Pickup time and location: 1 to 4 p.m. at Clagett Farm, 11904 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro

Oyster farmer – Honga Oyster Co .

. To order: Text your order to 240-447-4500 by Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. and mention CBF oyster pop-up

Quantities available and price: 50 for $25 100 for $50



Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Annapolis, Maryland

Pickup time and location: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Phillip Merrill Center, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis

Oyster farmer – ShoreThing Shellfish

Order online before Nov. 24 at ShoreThing Shellfish’s online store and mention CBF pop-up in notes at checkout

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Easton, Maryland

Pickup time and location: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Easton Point 24 Fuel, 930 Port St., Easton

Oyster farmer – Pirate’s Cove Oyster Co.

To order: Email piratescoveoysters@gmail.com before Nov. 23 at noon

before Nov. 23 at noon Quantities available and price: 12 count – $12 24 count – $20 50 count – $35 100 count – $60



