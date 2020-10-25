UPDATE 10/25/2020 @10:50 a.m.: Libby just contacted The Chronicle and says the person responsible has been in contact with her and is returning it.

Leonardtown, MD- Saturday night at The Rex in Leonardtown, MD, a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork by local artist Libby Mikulewicz was stolen.

We spoke to Libby this morning and she says she spent countless hours on the concept and execution of the artwork. She went on to say that information from several other people found that the individual, now known through a credit card receipt, also visited at least two other Leonardtown bars with the stolen piece. The Chronicle will not publish his name at this time, due to charges not filed yet.

The suspect was found after a bartender at Brutergarten saw him with the stolen artwork and found the credit card receipt from his Saturday night purchase.

If you have any information regarding the individual or theft, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008 or The Rex at (301) 475-1512.

Credit: Libby Mikulewicz / Libby Mikulewicz

Like this: Like Loading...