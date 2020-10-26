On October 26, 2020 at approximately 7:57 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Broomes Island Road and Chippingwood Drive, Port Republic, Maryland for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, units located two vehicles off the paved portion of Broomes Island Road, both with front-end damage. One of the involved vehicles was a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol cruiser.

A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly prior to the accident Calvert County Sheriff’s Office patrol units were dispatched to a 911 call for a burglary in progress in Port Republic, MD. Two police units were traveling eastbound on Broomes Island Road responding to the call with emergency equipment (lights and siren) activated. Traffic was yielding to the emergency vehicles approaching a curve on Broomes Island Road near Clover Drive. As the Sheriff’s Office vehicle negotiated the curve it lost control and ultimately entered the westbound lane of Broomes Island Road. The cruiser struck a Toyota Sienna van head-on, forcing them both from the roadway.

The Toyota van was being operated by April Lee Lyons, a 38-year-old female of Port Republic, MD. The Sheriff’s Office marked patrol cruiser was being operated by Deputy S. L. Stevens, a 22-year-old female deputy. Mrs. Lyons was transported by ambulance to PG Hospital Center Trauma Unit and is listed in critical, but stable condition. Deputy Stevens was transported to an area trauma center where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Preliminary contributing factors considered at this time are wet roadway conditions and driver error on the part of the involved deputy; however, the investigation is in the early stages and the full causation is unknown at this time.

The collision is under investigation by Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of Crash Reconstruction Team anyone with information regarding this event are asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky via e-mail at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling (410) 535-2800.

