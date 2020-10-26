(Waldorf, Maryland) – On Saturday, October 17, 2020, at approximately 3:42 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a report of personal injury motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 5 (Leonardtown Rd) in the area of Renner Road in Waldorf, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Charity Magruder (46 yoa) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and occupied by an 11 yoa child was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Maryland Route 5 onto Renner Road.

At the same time, a 2001 Lincoln Towncar operated by Lorrie Anne Eveson (56 yoa) of Mechanicsville, Maryland and occupied by Gloria Jean Schmidt (78 yoa) and Lewis Arno Schmidt (81 yoa) both of Mechanicsville, Maryland were traveling southbound on Maryland Route 5 in the area of Renner Road. The operator of the Nissan failed to yield to oncoming traffic on a left turn and pulled into the travel path of the Lincoln.

Mrs. Schmidt was transported to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 2 for treatment of her injuries. The 11-year-old child and Mr. Schmidt were transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Both operators refused treatment on the scene.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, just after 4 p.m., Mrs. Gloria Schmidt was pronounced deceased at MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Senior Trooper W. Scarlett of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack (20-MSP-038535).

