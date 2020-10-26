LEONARDTOWN, MD – Starting Nov. 1, 2020, museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown – will switch hours of operation over to Winter Hours. Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park in Piney Point will begin winter hours on Nov. 13, 2020.

From Nov. 1, 2020, through Mar. 24, 2021, St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Old Jail Museum locations will be open daily, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open for pre-registered tours starting Nov. 13, 2020. The museums are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

The Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum will also cease operations for the season and resume cruises on Maryland Day, March 25, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...