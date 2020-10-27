The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office regrets to share the news that Norman Alexander Pilkerton Jr. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 81.

Pilkerton worked for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a 911 emergency dispatcher for 34 years when he retired in 2001.

During his tenure, Sheriff Wayne Pettit, in office from 1982 to 1994, chose Pilkerton to supervise all of the Sheriff’s Office communications personnel.

“Norman was an experienced and consummate professional who always looked after every deputy while providing information and dispatching calls for service,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “Norman was an exemplary member of the Sheriff’s Office team in service to his community.”

Pilkerton’s obituary can be viewed Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home Obituaries.

